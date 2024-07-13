Special Train Services Extended Between Guwahati and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to Accommodate Passenger Rush

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 13, 2024: In a bid to manage the extra influx of passengers, Indian Railways has announced the extension of the special train service between Guwahati and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra. The service will operate for an additional six trips in both directions, maintaining its existing schedule, timings, and stoppages.

The special train, numbered 04679 (Guwahati – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra), is scheduled to run on the following dates: July 15th, 22nd, August 12th, 19th, 26th, and September 2nd, 2024. Departing from Guwahati at 23:20 hours on Mondays, the train will reach Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 20:45 hours on Wednesdays.

Conversely, the return train, numbered 04680 (Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Guwahati), will operate on July 12th, 19th, August 9th, 16th, 23rd, and 30th, 2024. This train will leave Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 21:30 hours on Fridays and arrive in Guwahati at 19:10 hours on Sundays.

The composition of these special trains includes 18 sleeper coaches, 2 general coaches, and 1 AC-2 tier cum AC-3 tier coach, ensuring sufficient accommodation for passengers.

The train will traverse through significant stations including Goalpara Town, New Cooch Behar, New Jalpaiguri, Katihar, Khagaria, Barauni, Chappra, Gorakhpur, Gonda, Bareilly, Saharanpur, Ambala Cantt, Jalandhar Cantt, and Jammu Tawi.

Passengers are encouraged to verify the detailed stoppages and timings on the IRCTC website or through the official social media channels of the N.F. Railway before commencing their journey.