Tripura: Angry Residents of Gandacherra Voice Grievances to BJP Delegation

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 15, 2024: The Bengali-speaking residents in Tripura’s Gandacherra sub-division under Dhalai district affected by recent turmoil expressed their frustration to a visiting Pradesh BJP delegation. Minister Tinku Roy addressed the crowd acknowledging their distress and promising swift action.

Speaking candidly Minister Roy assured the aggrieved citizens, “We have listened to your demands and concerns. The Government of Tripura sympathizes with you and stands by all those affected.” He pledged that at least 25 percent of the promised compensation would be disbursed within the next two days. “While we cannot bring back the homes that were burnt, we are committed to providing immediate financial relief,” Roy stated.

The minister emphasized the government’s desire for a return to normalcy. “We want the situation to stabilize and the markets to reopen. For the past three days, people have been out on the streets expressing their helplessness and bitterness. Today’s anger is a culmination of the events of the past few days,” Roy remarked.

In a bid to show solidarity and understand the extent of the damage, the BJP delegation toured the affected areas. However, the visit was met with fierce resistance. Angry residents vandalized the office of the Gandacherra Sub-Divisional Magistrate necessitating police intervention to restore order. Despite the police efforts, the atmosphere remains tense.

Following directives from the Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, a critical meeting was convened on Monday at the Sub-Divisional Magistrate’s office. Attendees included administration officials, market traders, a delegation of violence-affected residents and local citizens, all gathered to assess the overall situation in Gandacherra.

Minister Roy assured, “The administration will take all necessary steps to assist the victims as soon as possible. We aim to see the complete picture of the damage and ensure that the victims’ demands are met.”

The situation in Gandacherra remains delicate, with residents anxiously awaiting the government’s next steps to address their grievances and provide the promised relief.