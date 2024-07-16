AICC Appoints Gaurav Gogoi and Tariq Anwar as Observers to Tripura Amidst Rising Violence

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 16, 2024: In response to the recent violence and attacks on Congress party workers and offices in Tripura, Mallikarjun Kharge, President of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), has appointed Gaurav Gogoi and Tariq Anwar as observers to the state. Gogoi, an MP from Assam’s Jorhat, and Anwar, an MP from Bihar’s Katihar, will represent the AICC as they address the situation on the ground.

Meanwhile, the Opposition CPIM in Tripura has taken action by meeting with the Director General of Tripura Police, Amitabh Ranjan, on July 15. They demanded police escorts for opposition candidates and the removal of gatherings around block premises, citing BJP-induced violence that allegedly prevented them from submitting nominations in approximately 23 blocks.

Key CPIM figures, including state secretariat members Naresh Jamatia, Narayan Kar, Manik Dey, and former MP Sankar Prasad Datta, personally delivered a memorandum to DGP Ranjan at the Police Headquarters, highlighting their concerns and seeking immediate intervention.