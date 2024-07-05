We Have a Responsibility to Future Generations, Says Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Inaugurating 5 Lakh Tree Plantation Drive

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 05, 2024: Tripura Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha on Friday morning emphasized the invaluable lessons nature offers as he inaugurated a state-level mass tree plantation drive at Taranagar, Mohanpur in West district. He expressed, “We all have a responsibility to leave a beautiful environment for our future generations.”

Joining him, Agriculture Minister Ratanlal Nath and Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma planted trees along the national highway. The event aimed to plant 5 lakh saplings in just 5 minutes across the state on Friday.

Highlighting the significance of tree planting, Chief Minister Saha stated, “Trees should be planted on various occasions to protect the ecological balance.” He underscored Tripura’s commendable efforts in afforestation among North Eastern states and stressed the need for stricter measures against those harming forests.

“We must gift trees just as we gift books to protect our environment,” Saha urged, applauding the growth of the annual planting drive from 1 lakh trees in 2022 to 5 lakh this year. He envisioned this initiative positioning Tripura prominently on India’s environmental map.

Agriculture Minister Ratanlal Nath underscored the indispensability of nature, remarking, “Without nature’s support, survival is impossible even for a minute.” He advocated planting more trees than those felled for development, citing their crucial role in mitigating global warming and improving physical health.

Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma hailed the tree planting event as a pivotal step towards environmental preservation, celebrating the participation of students, security forces, and various institutions in planting 5 lakh trees within minutes statewide.

The program, marked by a warm community reception and vibrant participation from Mohanpur Taranagar residents, culminated with the distribution of flowers, fruits, and tree seedlings. Looking forward, the Forest Department plans to develop the North Eastern region’s largest flower garden within two years.

With enthusiasm palpable in the air, the event not only symbolized a commitment to environmental stewardship but also showcased communal unity in safeguarding nature for posterity.