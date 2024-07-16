Nagaland: 3rd Phase Of Tribal Artisan Empanelment Melas To Be Held In Kohima From July 29

NET Web Desk

Kohima, July 16 – In a bid to promote tribal artisans and their craft, the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED) is set to conduct the third phase of Tribal Artisan Empanelment Melas (TAeMs) in Nagaland.

The event, scheduled for July 29 at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Kohima, aims to provide livelihood opportunities to tribal artisans. The melas will bring together artisans from across the region, showcasing their skills and products.

TRIFED will purchase sample products from the artisans, with the possibility of bulk orders and online payments through PFMS within a month. The federation will also provide travel and daily allowances to participating artisans.

The Nagaland administration has urged tribal artisans and producers to participate in the event, bringing sample products, ST Certificate copies, Aadhaar Card copies, bank passbook details, and passport-size photos.

This initiative is part of TRIFED’s ongoing efforts to promote tribal artisans and their craft, providing them with a platform to showcase their skills and products, and empowering them economically.