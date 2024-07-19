Chief Minister N. Biren Singh Launches Skilling And Livelihood Programme In Manipur

NET Web Desk

Imphal, July 19: Chief Minister N. Biren Singh inaugurated the Skilling and Livelihood Programme under the Department of Horticulture and Soil Conservation at the City Convention Centre in Imphal on Friday

This initiative aims to provide essential skills and technical knowledge to participants, enabling them to lead self-sustaining lives and contribute to the state’s development.

In a statement on X, Chief Minister Singh emphasized the government’s commitment to supporting the residents of relief camps. “Equipped with necessary skills and technical know-hows, the trainees will be able to dedicate their work towards living self-sustaining lives and further contribute towards growth & development of the state. The Government is committed to prioritizing the inmates of relief camps under this mission, and provide them with the necessary skills and opportunities to rebuild their lives,” he said.

The programme is set to enhance the livelihood opportunities for many, particularly those affected by recent challenges, fostering resilience and economic growth within the community.