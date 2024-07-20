Manipur: CM Urges Union Health Minister To Reinstate Imphal In NEET-PG Exam Centre List

NET Web Desk

In a formal communication to Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda, Manipur Chief Minister has highlighted the ongoing unrest and law and order challenges in Manipur since May 3, 2023. Despite these issues, he noted significant improvements in the situation, thanks to the Central Government’s support, and expressed optimism for a swift resolution.

The Chief Minister emphasized that Imphal has historically hosted NEET-PG examinations without any security concerns. However, the recent announcement by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) excluded Imphal from the list of test centers for the re-examination on August 11. This exclusion poses significant challenges for local students, as current restrictions on free movement along national highways make travel to out-of-state centers difficult. Additionally, the financial burden of air travel is unaffordable for many students.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the state government, with funding from the Ministry of Home Affairs, has established the necessary infrastructure to conduct online examinations. He requested the Union Minister’s personal intervention to reinstate Imphal as a test center for NEET-PG, thereby alleviating the difficulties faced by aspiring medical students in Manipur.

In addition to the letter, the Chief Minister has also discussed the matter telephonically with the Union Minister, seeking urgent attention and resolution.