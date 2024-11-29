Tripura: Bhavans Tripura Vidyamandir to Host 15th All India Principals Conference from December 02 to 05

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 29, 2024: Bhavans Tripura Vidyamandir (BTVM) is gearing up to host the prestigious 15th All India Principals Conference of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan from December 2 to December 5, 2024. This annual gathering, a hallmark of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s commitment to excellence in education, will see 84 principals from institutions across India come together to share insights, exchange ideas, and chart the future of educational leadership.

Announcing the event at the Agartala Press Club on Friday, Principal Swapna Shome expressed her pride and gratitude, stating, “It is an honor for Bhavans Tripura Vidyamandir to organize this landmark event. This conference not only highlights the strength of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan as an educational organization but also highlights Tripura’s cultural and educational significance.”

The theme for this year’s conference, “Leaders Leading with Vision,” aims to inspire educational innovation, leadership development, and the adoption of cutting-edge teaching methodologies. Over the course of four days, the event will feature panel discussions, workshops, and cultural programs, offering a platform for educational leaders to collaborate and contribute to the advancement of learning.

The inaugural ceremony on December 2 will be graced by His Excellency Indrasena Reddy Nallu, Governor of Tripura, as the Chief Guest. Prof. Dr. Y.P. Singh, Vice Chancellor of National Law University, Tripura, will serve as the Guest of Honor. Other eminent attendees include Jagdish Lakhani, Joint Executive Secretary, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Mumbai; Rakesh Saxena, Director of Bhavan’s Shikshan Bharati, Mumbai; and Pauly Menacherry, Joint Director of Bhavan’s Shikshan Bharati, Mumbai. The program will be presided over by Debashis Chakraborty (Retd. IFS), Chairman of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Agartala Kendra. However, resource persons are coming from the state and all over India, she added.

“This conference is not just about academic enrichment but also about showcasing the rich heritage of Tripura,” Shome remarked. Principals and educationists will have the opportunity to visit Tripureshwari Temple, Neer Mahal, Ujjayanta Palace, and other iconic landmarks while enjoying the traditional cuisine of Tripura’s diverse communities.

Reflecting on the legacy of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Shome added, “Inspired by Indian culture and tradition, Dr. Kanhaiyalal Maniklal Munshiji sowed the seed of Bhavans Tripura Vidyamandir 28 years ago. Today, it stands as a testament to the tireless efforts of all associated with it. Hosting this conference is a historic moment for us.”

With a focus on fostering leadership and educational transformation, the 15th All India Principals Conference promises to be a milestone event for Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and a significant contribution to India’s educational landscape.