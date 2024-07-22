Arunachal Deputy CM Meets BRO Officials To Enhance Border Infrastructure

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, July 22: In a significant meeting held on July 22, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein met with top Border Roads Organisation (BRO) officials to discuss crucial issues affecting the state’s border regions.

The meeting, held at Mein’s official residence, was attended by PKH Singh, Additional Director General Border Roads, ADGBR (East), Guwahati, and Brigadier Yogesh Nair, Chief Engineer of Project Arunank.

Key topics on the agenda included enhancing border connectivity, promoting tourism, and improving military-civilian relations in Arunachal Pradesh’s border areas.

The meeting also marked a farewell for Singh, who is set to retire from the BRO later this month after a distinguished career. Deputy CM Mein expressed his gratitude for Singh’s service and commitment, wishing him well in his upcoming retirement.

The meeting highlights the state government’s focus on developing the border regions and improving the lives of citizens living in these areas. With the BRO’s expertise in infrastructure development, the collaboration is expected to bring significant benefits to the region.