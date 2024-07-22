Nagaland’s Abu Metha Nominated As Delegate For Paris Olympic Games 2024

NET Web Desk

Kohima, July 22: In a significant development for Indian athletics, Abu Metha, Associate Vice President of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), has been nominated as a delegate for the upcoming Paris Olympic Games 2024.

As a delegate, Metha will represent India’s athletics interests at the international sporting event, scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

The nomination was announced by the AFI on July 9, 2024, in a letter addressed to Metha. Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio took to social media to congratulate Metha on this achievement, highlighting the potential impact of this appointment on sports development in India, particularly in Nagaland.

Rio expressed gratitude to the AFI for recognizing Metha’s contributions to the field, stating that this nomination will have a positive impact on sports development in the region.

This nomination is seen as a significant opportunity for Nagaland to have representation at the Olympic level, underlining the growing recognition of sports administrators from India’s northeastern states in national and international sporting circles.