Tripura: Over 4 Lakh People Fined For Traffic Violations In 3 FYs, Rs 31 Crore Collected, Says CM Dr Manik Saha

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 04, 2024: The Tripura government has collected over Rs 31 crore in fines from more than 4 lakh people for violating traffic rules in the last three financial years, according to the Home Department.

The department revealed the figures in a written reply to a question raised by CPIM MLA Nirmal Biswas in the state assembly here in Agartala city on Monday.

The question sought details of the number of people fined and the amount collected for not wearing helmets and driving without valid vehicle documents during the financial years 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24 (till January).

Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha, who also holds the Home portfolio, said that a total of 4,11,550 people were penalized for these offences in the said period.

He said that in 2021-22, 38,891 people were fined for not wearing helmets and 78,483 people were fined for driving without valid vehicle documents. The total amount collected was Rs 9,01,66,910.

In 2022-23, 45,272 people were fined for not wearing helmets and 98,495 people were fined for driving without valid vehicle documents. The total amount collected was Rs 11,23,36,700.

In 2023-24 (till January), 57,515 people were fined for not wearing helmets and 90,894 people were fined for driving without valid vehicle documents. The total amount collected was Rs 11,02,37,830.

It is worthy to mention here that the fines were imposed as per the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

He said that the government was taking steps to create awareness among the public about the importance of following traffic rules and wearing helmets for safety. He also said that the government was improving the infrastructure and facilities for the enforcement of traffic regulations.