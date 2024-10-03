Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Gauhati High Court Imposes Ban On Illegal lotteries In Assam

Guwahati, Oct 3: The Gauhati High Court has addressed a critical issue raised in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) concerning illegal offline and online lotteries across various districts in Assam.

During proceedings, Amicus Curiae H.K. Das stated that only the State Government has authority to organize lotteries under the Lotteries (Regulation) Act, 1998, and the Lotteries (Regulation) Rules, 2010.

However, individuals have been seeking permission from District Commissioners, with some allegedly granting permissions without proper authorization.

The Additional Senior Government Advocate for Assam, R.K. Borah, informed the court that 25 District Commissioners confirmed no permissions were granted.

The court directed the State Government to file a counter affidavit detailing strategies for addressing illegal lotteries within six weeks.

The government must also instruct District Commissioners and Superintendents of Police to refrain from granting lottery permissions and take immediate action against identified illegal operations.

The directives must be issued within one week, with the next hearing scheduled for six weeks.

