Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

India On Cusp Of Technological Revolution: Arunachal Governor Parnaik

No Comments
Posted in Arunachal Pradesh, Featured, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Dec 6: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) stated that India is on the cusp of a technological revolution, highlighting the urgent need for sustainable development. Speaking at the 10th Convocation of the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) in Nirjuli, he emphasized the role of engineers in creating solutions that balance progress with environmental responsibility.

Governor Parnaik urged the graduates to focus on innovations in fields like renewable energy, smart cities, and agriculture, ensuring that advancements reflect both excellence and environmental stewardship.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News