India On Cusp Of Technological Revolution: Arunachal Governor Parnaik

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Dec 6: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) stated that India is on the cusp of a technological revolution, highlighting the urgent need for sustainable development. Speaking at the 10th Convocation of the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) in Nirjuli, he emphasized the role of engineers in creating solutions that balance progress with environmental responsibility.

Governor Parnaik urged the graduates to focus on innovations in fields like renewable energy, smart cities, and agriculture, ensuring that advancements reflect both excellence and environmental stewardship.