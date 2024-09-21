Tripura’s Youth Tipra Federation Submits Urgent Appeal to BAHC for Protection of Indigenous and Religious Minorities in Bangladesh

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 21, 2024: The Youth Tipra Federation (YTF), a prominent youth wing of the Tripura’s TIPRA Motha Party has issued an urgent appeal to the Bangladesh government seeking immediate protection and safety for indigenous and religious minorities. The appeal was made through a letter submitted to the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala, Tripura, addressing rising concerns over violence against minorities, particularly indigenous tribal communities in Bangladesh.

In the letter, signed by YTF President Suraj Debbarma, the organization expressed its deep concern regarding the increasing violence in regions like Khagrachari. The letter highlights reports of disturbing incidents that threaten the safety, rights, and overall well-being of indigenous groups such as the Tiprasas, Chakmas, Manipuris, and Garos. Religious minorities like Hindu Bengalis, Buddhists, and Christians are also identified as vulnerable under the current climate of insecurity.

“In support of our indigenous brothers and sisters, Bengali Hindu, Chakma, Mog Buddhist and Christian Minorities of Bangladesh. Remember you will be judged for your intolerance one day – what you have done is a sin and you will have to suffer what you have inflicted on us. I also thank the Muslim community in Tripura who have come in large numbers to support us against what is happening in Bangladesh,” founder of TIPRA Motha Party, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarman shared in a social media post.

The YTF draws attention to the longstanding efforts of TIPRA Motha leader Maharaja Pradyot Bikram Manikya and his advocacy for minority rights across India and Bangladesh. The letter insists on similar efforts from the government of Bangladesh to prioritize the protection and rights of minorities given the country’s significant indigenous population.

The appeal stresses that the current unrest among these communities is not only alarming but also harmful to the overall progress of the region. The YTF urges the newly formed interim government in Bangladesh to take immediate steps toward ensuring the safety of these minorities and to prevent further conflict.

“The government must act swiftly to protect the rights and lives of all indigenous and religious minorities,” the letter states, further urging authorities to prioritize peace and harmony over violence.

The submission of the letter was acknowledged by the Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner in Agartala, with the expectation that the concerns raised will be addressed by the concerned authorities at the earliest.

This action marks another effort by the YTF and the TIPRA Motha Party to ensure that indigenous and minority voices are heard and safeguarded, not only in Tripura and India but across neighboring countries like Bangladesh where such communities face growing threats.

The Youth Tipra Federation remains vigilant and committed to continuing its advocacy for the rights and security of indigenous and religious communities across the region.