Manipur CM Flags Off All Manipur Working Journalist Union’s Andaman Islands Tour

NET Web Desk

Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh ceremoniously flagged off the All Manipur Working Journalist Union (AMWJU) Tour to the picturesque Andaman Islands from his Secretariat today.

The event, marked by enthusiasm and anticipation, saw the Chief Minister addressing the assembled journalists, highlighting the multifaceted significance of their profession, as per reports.

During his address, CM Biren Singh expressed his delight in launching the expedition, emphasizing that beyond the promise of adventure and exploration, the journey holds invaluable opportunities for professional growth.

Recognising the pivotal role of journalists in shaping public discourse and disseminating vital information, he underscored the significance of experiences such as these in broadening perspectives and enriching storytelling.

The Chief Minister’s remarks resonated with the gathered journalists, who eagerly anticipate not only the adventure awaiting them in the Andaman Islands but also the potential for enhancing their craft and contributing to informed public dialogue upon their return.

As the tour embarks on its journey, expectations are high for a safe and memorable expedition, with participants poised to leverage their experiences to further enrich the media landscape of Manipur and beyond.

“I wish you all a safe and memorable journey,” said CM.