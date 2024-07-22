Prime Accused in Minor Girls’ Kidnapping Arrested After Intense Manhunt by Tripura Police

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 22, 2024: The main suspect in the abduction of two minor girls was arrested by police in three days after the incident. Jhuton Malakar of Aralia area was arrested following an intensive investigation and public outcry.

According to police reports, Jhuton Malakar developed a relationship with the two minor girls, who are residents of the Malaynagar area in the peripheries of Agartala city.

Exploiting this relationship, Malakar allegedly kidnapped the girls last Thursday. The families of the victims initially reported them missing at Srinagar Police Station. By Saturday, it became evident that the girls had been abducted, prompting the family to file an abduction case.

Srinagar Police Station OC Dilip Debbarma detailed the swift response: “As soon as we received the abduction report, we initiated a thorough investigation. We identified and detained several suspicious individuals and gathered crucial information leading us to the suspect.”

On the same day, Srinagar police collaborated with Kailashahar authorities, who successfully located and arrested Malakar along with the kidnapped girls at Sanjay Shukla Baidya’s residence in Dolugaon area under Unakoti district.

Debbarma added, “Our team acted decisively to rescue the girls and apprehend Jhuton Malakar. The suspect is currently undergoing rigorous interrogation and has been produced before the court on Monday.”

The minor girls were reunited with their families on Sunday evening, and a physical examination is scheduled for Monday. The local community has expressed a strong demand for stringent legal action against Malakar, reflecting the deep concern and call for justice in the city.