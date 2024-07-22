Protest Rally Against The Alleged Extra-Judicial Killings Of Hmar Youths In Assam’s Cachar

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 22: A protest rally was held in Hmarkhawlien Bazar, Cachar district, on Monday, condemning the killing of three Hmar individuals by Assam Police on July 17.

Officials reported that three Hmar insurgents were killed, and several police personnel were injured in a fierce encounter in Cachar district on Wednesday. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on X, “In an early morning operation, Cachar Police killed 3 Hmar militants from Assam and neighbouring Manipur. Police also seized 2 AK rifles, 1 other rifle and 1 pistol.”

Meanwhile, the Hmar Students Association, Joint Headquarters Delhi, condemned the ‘custodial’ deaths, claiming the deceased—Lallungawi Hmar, Lalbiekkung Hmar, and Joshua—were village volunteers defending Kuki-Zomi-Hmar villages against alleged Meitei militants. According to their statement, the three were detained by Assam police on July 16, 2024, and later found dead.

The association is demanding an impartial investigation, justice for the victims, and support for the bereaved families.