Assam CM, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Discuss Boosting State’s Agri Economy

New Delhi, July 23: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met with Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan today to discuss ways to harness the potential of Assam’s agricultural economy.

The meeting focused on optimizing the implementation of PM Gram Sadak Yojana and MGNREGA in Assam, improving the adoption of organic farming practices, and unlocking supply chain bottlenecks to strengthen forward linkages in agriculture.

The Chief Minister and Union Minister discussed strategies to enhance agricultural productivity, improve market access, and increase farmers’ income. The meeting aimed to leverage the central government’s schemes and initiatives to boost Assam’s agri economy.

The discussions are expected to yield positive outcomes for Assam’s farmers and contribute to the state’s economic growth.