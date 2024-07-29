Manipur Health Minister Calls For Action Against Hepatitis

NET Web Desk

Imphal, July 29: State Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Sapam Ranjan urged the public to support efforts to combat Hepatitis B and C at a state- level function organised related to the World Hepatitis Day 2024.

Addressing attendees at a function held at the JNIMS main auditorium, Dr. Ranjan highlighted this year’s theme, “It’s Time for Action,” emphasizing the importance of collective action in addressing viral hepatitis.

The event, organized by the National Viral Hepatitis Control Program, National Health Mission, and Directorate of Health Services Manipur, saw notable figures including Special Secretary of Health & Family Welfare A. Hungyo Worshang, Director of Directorate of Health Services Dr. O. Sanahanbi, Director of Directorate of Family Welfare Services Dr. L. Tomcha Khuman, Director of JNIMS Dr. L. Deben, Medical Superintendent Dr. Kh. Lokeshor, and State Mission Director of SHS, National Health Mission Dr. M. Dinesh in attendance.