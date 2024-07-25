Government Renames Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Durbar Hall As ‘Ganatantra Mandap’ And Ashok Hall As ‘Ashok Mandap’

NET Web Desk

In a move to make Rashtrapati Bhavan more reflective of Indian cultural values, President Droupadi Murmu has renamed two of its iconic halls. ‘Durbar Hall’ will now be known as ‘Ganatantra Mandap’, while ‘Ashok Hall’ will be called ‘Ashok Mandap’.

The renaming is part of ongoing efforts to make the presidential residence and office more accessible and representative of Indian heritage. ‘Durbar Hall’, where important ceremonies like National Awards presentations are held, has been renamed to ‘Ganatantra Mandap’ as the term ‘Durbar’ lost relevance after India became a Republic.

‘Ashok Hall’, originally a ballroom, has been renamed ‘Ashok Mandap’ to remove anglicisation and uphold the values associated with the word ‘Ashok’, meaning “free from sufferings”.

This move aims to deepen the connection between Rashtrapati Bhavan and Indian cultural ethos, making it a true symbol of the nation’s heritage.