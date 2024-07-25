Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

In a First, Assam Civil Service Exam To Include Assamese Language

Guwahati, July 25: In a significant development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced today that the Combined Civil Service Examination (Main) will, for the first time, include questions in Assamese, in addition to English.

The examination, scheduled to commence tomorrow, July 26. The Assam Public Service Commission’s (APSC) decision to include Assamese language questions is a major step towards making the examination more inclusive and accessible to candidates who speak Assamese.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma appreciated the Commission’s efforts, calling it a “historic move” that will benefit Assamese-speaking candidates.

Taking to the microblogging site ‘X, Assam CM wrote, “The Combined Civil Service Examination (Main) starts tomorrow. For the first time in history, all questions will be in Assamese in addition to English, as per Govt of Assam’s instructions. Kudos to the Assam Public Service Commission for this historic move”.

