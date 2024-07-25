Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Nagaland Chief Minister Meets Union Minister Piyush Goyal To Discuss Trade And Commerce Avenues

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Nagaland, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio met with Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal in New Delhi today to discuss strategies for accelerating economic growth in the state.

According to a social media post by the Chief Minister, the meeting focused on ways to boost trade, foster innovation, attract more investments, and accelerate business growth in Nagaland.

The discussions aimed to identify opportunities for growth and development in the state, with a view to enhancing economic development and prosperity for the people of Nagaland.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News