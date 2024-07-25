Nagaland Chief Minister Meets Union Minister Piyush Goyal To Discuss Trade And Commerce Avenues

NET Web Desk

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio met with Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal in New Delhi today to discuss strategies for accelerating economic growth in the state.

According to a social media post by the Chief Minister, the meeting focused on ways to boost trade, foster innovation, attract more investments, and accelerate business growth in Nagaland.

The discussions aimed to identify opportunities for growth and development in the state, with a view to enhancing economic development and prosperity for the people of Nagaland.