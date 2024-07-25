Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Schools Across Nagaland Marks 4th day Shiksha Saptah Celebration With Cultural Events

NET Web Desk

Kohima, July 25: On the fourth day of the Shiksha Saptah, schools across Nagaland celebrated Cultural Day with great enthusiasm and fervor. At Dr. Neilhouzhü Kire Government Higher Secondary School Seikhazou in Kohima, students showcased the rich cultural heritage of Nagaland through folk songs, traditional dances, and storytelling.

The event featured performances that highlighted the diverse traditions of different tribes of Nagaland. Mission Director of Samagra Shiksha, Temsunaro Aier, graced the occasion and emphasized the importance of preserving Nagaland’s cultural wealth.

Aier noted that Nagaland has a treasure trove of stories, songs, folklore, and traditional attire, and encouraged students to take pride in their cultural identity. The Cultural Day celebration aimed to promote cultural awareness, appreciation, and exchange among students, and to preserve the state’s rich cultural heritage for future generations.

