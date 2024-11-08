Supreme Court Orders Kuki Organization To Submit Evidence Supporting Claims Against Manipur CM

NET Web Desk

The Supreme Court on Friday directed a Kuki organization, represented by advocate Prashant Bhushan, to provide audio tapes and supporting materials to substantiate its allegations that Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh played a role in instigating violence in the state. The court’s order follows claims that the organization has recordings, reportedly leaked by a whistle-blower, of phone conversations implicating the CM in the infiltration and looting of arms and ammunition, which allegedly fueled the violence.

During the hearing, both Attorney General R. Venkataramani and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta urged the court to refrain from pursuing the matter, arguing it could undermine the authority of the Manipur High Court. Mr. Mehta questioned Mr. Bhushan’s direct appeal to the Supreme Court and emphasized the importance of preserving peace in the state, which, he noted, had come at a “huge cost” after extensive efforts by the CM to negotiate with tribal communities.

At one point, Mr. Mehta remarked that the court risked “sitting in an ivory tower” by intervening. Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, who heads the Bench, countered by asserting that the court’s intervention was grounded in its responsibility to uphold the constitutional rights of Manipur’s citizens.

While Mr. Bhushan maintained he could not disclose the identity of the whistle-blower due to concerns for their safety, the court instructed him to submit the alleged evidence in a sealed cover for review.