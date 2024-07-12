India’s President Droupadi Murmu Pays Tribute to CRPF Martyr & Tripura’s Son Shambhu Roy with ‘Kirti Chakra’

NET Web Desk

Agartala, July 12, 2024: In a solemn ceremony on July 5, President Droupadi Murmu presented the Kirti Chakra to the parents of CRPF Cobra Commando Shambhu Roy, recognizing his supreme sacrifice. Shambhu Roy, a valiant member of the 210 Commando Battalion of the CRPF hailed from Tripura’s Bhagyapur village in North Tripura district. Born on June 18, 1990, he joined the CRPF in 2015 and laid down his life on April 3, 2021.

“Shambhu was our youngest son, the pride of our family,” said Dwijraj Roy, his father. “He came home for a 20-day leave in March 2021 and rejoined duty at the Dalgaon head office on April 1. He was then deployed to the Chhattisgarh CRPF camp.”

Shambhu last spoke to his father on April 1. The next day, he was part of a CRPF commando team sent to the Takelgara jungle to apprehend Maoist insurgents. On April 3, the commandos were ambushed by Maoists from three directions during their return from the forest. Despite being critically injured, Shambhu and his comrades fought valiantly, killing five Maoists and capturing one alive. Tragically, a bomb explosion claimed Shambhu’s life during the fierce encounter, which resulted in the martyrdom of 22 security personnel, including eight from the Cobra force.

President Murmu, while handing over the Kirti Chakra, remarked, “Shambhu Roy’s bravery and dedication to the nation are exemplary. His sacrifice will forever be remembered.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and other dignitaries also paid their respects during the ceremony.

In honor of Shambhu’s bravery, his family has preserved his memorabilia in their home, constructed through his government job. A temple adjacent to their house is set to feature a marble statue of Shambhu, ensuring his memory and heroism remain etched in the hearts of the community.