Manipur CM Meets Union Transport Minister To Discuss National Highway Projects

NET Web Desk

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh met with Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in Delhi today to review the progress of ongoing National Highway projects in the state.

The meeting aimed to address challenges and expedite the completion of these crucial infrastructure projects, which are expected to enhance connectivity and boost economic development in the region.

Minister Gadkari emphasized the importance of these highways, stating that they will play a vital role in promoting economic growth and improving connectivity in Manipur.

The discussion also focused on future plans and strategies to ensure timely completion and efficient execution of the highway projects.

With a total road length of 316 kilometers and a construction value of approximately Rs 3000 crore, these projects are expected to bring significant benefits to the people of Manipur, including better connectivity, convenience, and economic growth.