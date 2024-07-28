Border Security Forces Step Up Vigilance, Apprehend Multiple Suspected Infiltrators in Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 28, 2024: In a coordinated effort to curb illegal infiltration, a joint Mobile Check Post (MCP) operation conducted by the Border Security Force (BSF) and Amtali Police Station at approximately 08 AM led to the apprehension of five Bangladeshi nationals. The individuals comprising three males, one female and one transgender person were detained near the India-Bangladesh border.

The apprehended individuals have been identified as: Md Tamim Hussain (18) from Rajshahi; Biplab Banik (53) from Feni; Utpala Banik (42) from Feni; Nijhar Banik (17) from Feni; and Juli Pal (18), a transgender person from Brahmanbaria.

Preliminary investigations are currently underway to ascertain the purpose of their illegal entry and any potential links to larger infiltration networks.

In a separate incident, BSF personnel from the Mohanpur area intercepted an auto rickshaw bearing the registration number TR01K 4112. The vehicle was traveling from Gopalpur village to Mohanpur Market. Despite attempts by the BSF MCP team to stop the auto, the driver along with unidentified passengers attempted to flee the scene. After a brief chase, the BSF team successfully recovered the auto rickshaw and apprehended the driver at Mohanpur Market. The driver, along with the vehicle has been handed over to the local police for further legal action following a preliminary inquiry.

In yet another operation, alert BSF troops apprehended two illegal Rohingya migrants near the BOP Tillabazar in North Tripura district. The individuals were attempting to enter Indian territory when they were intercepted. Information provided by the detainees led to the apprehension of a suspected tout involved in facilitating their entry. Interrogation of the suspects is ongoing.

In light of these incidents, the BSF has intensified its surveillance and operations along the India-Bangladesh border. These measures are part of an ongoing strategy to prevent infiltration and dismantle networks of touts and smugglers. The BSF’s proactive stance underscores its commitment to securing the nation’s borders and ensuring the safety and security of its citizens.