Nagaland: Travel Advisory Issued Due to Landslide on National Highway-29

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Aug 17: Deputy Commissioner Kumar Ramnikant has issued a travel advisory due to a massive landslide near the Dzüdza bridge under Sechű Zubza on National Highway-29.

According to the advisory, vehicles traveling from Kohima to Dimapur are directed to take the alternative routes of Jotsoma-Khonoma-Mezoma-Sechüma-Sechü Zubza or Dzüdza Bridge-Mezo Basa-Sechüma-Sechü Zubza.

Meanwhile, vehicles traveling from Dimapur to Kohima are advised to take the Peducha Bridge-Tsiesema (10 Mile Road) route.

The travel advisory has been issued to ensure the safety of commuters and to avoid any further disruptions due to the landslide. Motorists are requested to follow the alternative routes and exercise caution while driving.