India’s First 3d Printed School Inaugurated In Arunachal Pradesh

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, July 30: In a groundbreaking achievement, the Government Secondary School in Pachin, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, has become India’s first 3D printed school. The school, which was previously destroyed by a fire, was rebuilt in a record time of just two months using cutting-edge 3D printing technology.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to social media to congratulate the team involved in this innovative project, stating that it marks a significant milestone in providing cost-effective, sustainable, and rapid solutions to meet the educational needs of students.

This pioneering initiative aims to make education more accessible to remote and underserved communities, leveraging state-of-the-art facilities to bridge the gap.