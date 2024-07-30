Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

India’s First 3d Printed School Inaugurated In Arunachal Pradesh

No Comments
Posted in Arunachal Pradesh, Featured, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Itanagar, July 30: In a groundbreaking achievement, the Government Secondary School in Pachin, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, has become India’s first 3D printed school. The school, which was previously destroyed by a fire, was rebuilt in a record time of just two months using cutting-edge 3D printing technology.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to social media to congratulate the team involved in this innovative project, stating that it marks a significant milestone in providing cost-effective, sustainable, and rapid solutions to meet the educational needs of students.

This pioneering initiative aims to make education more accessible to remote and underserved communities, leveraging state-of-the-art facilities to bridge the gap.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News