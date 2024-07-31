Kohima Smart City Project: Community Building Inaugurated

NET Web Desk

Kohima, July 31: K. Theunuo, CEO of Kohima Smart City Development Limited (KSCDL), inaugurated the newly constructed community building of Kitsubozou Panchayat, Ward No. 5, Kohima, on July 30.

Addressing the gathering, Theunuo highlighted that the Kohima Smart City Project, approved by the Centre, covers 285 acres of land across seven municipal wards, including Midland, Daklane, D Block, Nagabazaar, Kitsubozou, North Block Keziekie, and New Market.

He announced that KSCDL had proposed community buildings for all seven wards, with five already completed and two remaining. The newly inaugurated community building is part of this initiative.

Theunuo’s speech emphasized the project’s focus on developing community infrastructure and enhancing the quality of life for residents in the designated wards.