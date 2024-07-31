Nagaland MP Demands Immediate Implementation Of Naga Political Solution

NET Web Desk

Kohima, July 31: Nagaland’s lone Lok Sabha MP, S Supongmeren Jamir, has urged the central government to immediately implement the Naga Political solution, which has been pending since the agreements made in 2015 and 2017.

In his maiden participation during the discussion on the Union Budget for 2024-2025, Jamir raised the long-pending Naga political issues, stating that the people have been waiting for the implementation of the agreements.

Jamir expressed disappointment that the Union Budget 2024 made no mention of the government’s agreement on the rehabilitation scheme, a crucial aspect of the Naga Political solution.

He also highlighted that despite the successful conclusion of peace talks, the Government of India continues to impose the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in Nagaland, and the ceasefire monitoring unit is not functioning effectively.

Jamir reported that 24 Naga groups are active in the state, leading to killings and anti-social activities like tax collection. He demanded the implementation of two other priority projects for Nagaland, which were not mentioned in the Union Budget 2024.