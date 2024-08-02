Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Nagaland State Human Rights Commission Hosts Awareness Program For Youth

Kohima, Aug 2: The Nagaland State Human Rights Commission (NSHRC) organized an awareness program on Human Rights and the Role of the State Human Rights Commission at Kohima Science College, Jotsoma, in collaboration with the Nagaland State Legal Service Authority.

NSHRC Member R Nzambemo Lotha emphasized the program’s primary objective: to introduce the commission to the state’s youth and encourage them to approach the commission by educating them about human rights. He highlighted the program’s aim to inspire young minds and provoke thought among the society’s young intellectuals to create a better future.

The program seeks to empower Nagaland’s youth with knowledge of their human rights and the commission’s role in protecting and promoting these rights. By engaging with the younger generation, the NSHRC hopes to foster a culture of human rights awareness and encourage active citizenship in the state.

