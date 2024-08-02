Tripura: MICMP Event Promotes Modern Paddy Sowing Practices & Increased Production at Bishalgarh

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 02, 2024: Aiming to promote sustainable agriculture, the Tripura’s Bishalgarh Agricultural sub-division organized a one-day community transplanting or universal paddy sowing event on Friday. This initiative held under the supervision of the state government’s Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare aimed to advance the Mukhyamantri Integrated Crop Management Program (MICMP) for the ‘Aman’ season.

The event took place near the By-Pass under the Bishalgarh Municipal Council in Sepahijala district which was attended by MLA Sushanta Deb, Atashi Das from Bishalgarh Panchayat Samiti, Joint Director of Agriculture Uttam Saha, Deputy Director of Sipahijla district Bimal Das, Agriculture Supervisor Himani Lashkar and Sector Officer Prabir Datta.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Deb emphasized the importance of modern agricultural practices. “The Mukhyamantri Integrated Crop Management Program is a game-changer for our farmers. By adopting these methods, we can significantly boost our paddy production and ensure food security for our state,” he stated.

The MICMP guidelines include using seedlings less than 20 days old, row planting of paddy, planting one to two seedlings per cluster and applying a mix of organic and chemical fertilizers during land preparation. Additionally, the program covers the treatment of paddy seedlings and provides a detailed plan for the next 100 days, all of which were demonstrated hands-on in the farmers’ fields.

Despite heavy rain, the event saw enthusiastic participation from farmers and officials alike. Over 15 hectares of land and more than 30 kanis were planted using the modern MICMP system. The dedication of the officials, who joined the farmers in the fields, was particularly noteworthy. “It’s heartening to see our leaders and officials working alongside us, even in adverse weather conditions,” said a local farmer.

Agricultural researchers have highlighted the benefits of this method, predicting an increase in production by 80 kilograms per year. “This approach not only enhances yield but also promotes sustainable farming practices,” noted Uttam Saha, Joint Director of Agriculture.

The Department of Agriculture’s proactive approach in implementing these advanced techniques underscores their commitment to improving agricultural productivity and supporting the farming community. As the event concluded, there was a palpable sense of optimism and determination among the participants, setting a positive tone for the upcoming ‘Aman’ season.