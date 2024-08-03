Assam Govt Signs MoU With Tata Group To Build 5 Star Property In Kaziranga

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Aug 3: In a significant boost to Assam’s tourism sector, the state government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Tata Group for the establishment of a 5-star property in Kaziranga.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the partnership on his X handle, stating, “Taking forward Hon’ble PM’s thrust in developing tourism in the region and to further attract tourists and visitors to the State, we signed an MoU today for the establishment of a 5star property in Kaziranga..”

The move aims to capitalize on the surge in tourist footfall in Kaziranga, particularly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s overnight stay at the World Heritage Site.

CM Sarma emphasized the need for quality accommodation in Kaziranga to further boost tourism in the region.

The 5-star property will offer a world-class experience to visitors, encouraging them to extend their stay in Assam. The state government has assured full support to the Tata Group in this endeavor.