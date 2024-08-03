Myanmar Nationals Apprehended In Arunachal Pradesh For Illegal Entry

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Aug 3: Three Myanmarese nationals were arrested on Friday for allegedly entering India without proper documentation, according to police officials.

The arrests occurred around 3 pm in Kathan village, with the suspects identified as Adeh Sadi Lisu (25), Akhi Yoha Lisu (22), and Ngwaphata Lisu (20), all hailing from Sago village in Myanmar’s Putao district.

Senior Superintendent of Police Tumme Amo stated that during a joint interrogation by various agencies, it appeared that the individuals had inadvertently crossed into Indian territory while hunting.

Authorities confiscated a locally-made 5.56 rifle, a 7.62 mm long barrel arm, 26 live ammunition rounds, six empty cartridges, and various currencies.

A case was registered under the Foreigners Act, the Passport (Entry into India) Act, and the Arms Act.