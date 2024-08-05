Sikkim: Birjang United Wins Thrilling Match In 78th Independence Day Tournament

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Aug 5: The 78th Independence Day Open Knockout Football Tournament 2024 has kicked into high gear, with the third day of the tournament witnessing a thrilling match between Gangtok Himalayan Sporting Club and Birjang United (Nepal) at St. Xavier’s School Ground.

Birjang United (Nepal) emerged victorious, winning 3-3 in a penalty shootout after the match ended in a tie. Ravraj Chaudhary from Birjang United was declared the man of the match for his outstanding performance.

The tournament, organized by Pakyong Progressive Youths in collaboration with Pakyong Sporting Club, has a total of 14 teams competing for the top prize of Rs. three lakhs. The runners-up will receive Rs. two lakhs.

The event has seen a strong presence of dignitaries, including Pamin Lepcha, Area MLA cum Advisor, Social Welfare and Women & Child Development, who graced the inaugural ceremony on August 3. Today’s event was attended by Rajkumar Niroula, AE Irrigation Department, as the Chief Guest, along with other officials and local leaders.

The tournament has also featured cultural performances by students of Pachey Senior Secondary School, adding a vibrant touch to the festivities.