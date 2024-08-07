Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Manipur: Security Forces Recover Large Cache Of Arms And Ammunition In Kakching

Imphal, Aug 7: In a major breakthrough, a combined team of security forces recovered a large cache of weapons and ammunition from a secluded area in Sekmaijin Mamang Leikai under Hiyanglam Police Station in Kakching district.

The search operation was conducted at around 4:00 am, based on reliable information from 5/9 GR and further corroborated with 33 Assam Rifle and 126 BN A-Coy. The team was led by Sub. S. Birla Singh, OC/CDO unit, Kakching, under the supervision of Shri Binoy Chongtham, MPS Addl. SP (OPs)/Kakching and Shri. Thokchom Vikramjit Singh, MPS, Superintendent of Police, Kakching.

The recovered items include:

– 1 x 12 Bore Single Barrel Rifle

– 1 x MA3 MK-II AK Rifle

– 6 x 36 Hand Grenade

– 2 x 9mm pistol

– 2 x Baofeng Handset with Charger

– 2 x Tube Launching

– 5 x Tear Smoke Grenade

– 4 x Anti Riot Stun Shell

– 8 x Tear Smoke Shell

– 5 x Anti Riot Cartridge

– 2 x Helmet

– 2 x Signal Grenade mark as “M3 A2”

– 5 x BP vest

– 35 x AK Live rounds

– 11 x AK empty Case

– 8 x Detonators

– 2 x 9mm live rounds

– 8 x 12 Bore Cartridge

– 5 x .38 Ammunitions

– 10 x .303 empty case

– 5 x SLR empty case

A case has been registered at Hiyanglam PS, and investigation is ongoing.

