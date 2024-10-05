Manipur Filmmaker AC Rinsing Selected For Prestigious Busan International Film Festival 2024

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Oct 5: AC Rinsing, a young Tangkhul filmmaker from Ringui Village in Ukhrul District, has been chosen to represent Manipur at the esteemed Busan International Film Festival 2024 in South Korea.

Rinsing’s debut film, SAMKHOK, earned him the nomination by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The film explores the rich culture and traditions of the Tangkhul Nagas before their encounter with Christianity, specifically the ‘Maran Kasa’ (Feast of Merits) ritual.

The story revolves around a clan chief’s family as they prepare for the ceremony, delving into themes of human tragedy, loss, and vengeance. Through intricate storytelling, SAMKHOK examines familial bonds, humanity’s connection with nature, and the unique indigenous way of life.

The Busan International Film Festival, taking place from October 2 to 11, will showcase filmmakers from around the globe.

Rinsing’s selection marks a significant milestone for both him and the Tangkhul community, showcasing their heritage and storytelling traditions on an international platform.