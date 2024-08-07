Mizoram CM Presents International Book Of Records Certificate To World’s Youngest Paragliding Pilot

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, Aug 7: Mizoram chief minister Lalduhoma handed over the International Book of Records certificate to Samuel Lalbiakhlua, the world’s youngest paragliding pilot today.

Samuel Lalbiakhlua achieved this impressive feat by completing his professional paragliding training in March 2024. At the time of certification, Samuel was just 11 years, 5 months, and 3 days old, setting a new record in the world of paragliding.

His achievement not only highlights his exceptional skill and dedication but also sets a new benchmark for young aviators globally.