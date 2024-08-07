Tripura High Court Grants Government 8 Weeks to Resolve Jute Mill Dues Case

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 6, 2024: The Tripura government encountered another setback in the ongoing contempt case concerning the High Court’s judgment on the return of dues to jute mill employees. A division bench of the High Court has now mandated a strict time limit of eight weeks for the implementation of the verdict.

Addressing the media today, lawyer Purushottam Roy Barman revealed, “The Jute Mill employees and the state government have confirmed that 191 employees have been financially compensated in accordance with the High Court’s verdict. Jute Mill has already disbursed Rs 30 crore for this purpose.”

However, Barman highlighted that, according to Jute Mill’s records, an additional 227 employees are still awaiting their dues. “To settle these dues, Jute Mill will require another Rs 35 crore. The authorities have applied to the bank for this amount and are also taking steps to sell various lands owned by Jute Mill,” he explained.

Despite these efforts, both the state government and Jute Mill authorities had requested the court for an extension of eight months to fulfill the obligations. However, the High Court has firmly set the deadline at eight weeks, emphasizing the urgency of the matter.

This ruling underscores the High Court’s commitment to ensuring timely justice for the jute mill employees, while the state government and Jute Mill authorities face mounting pressure to comply within the stipulated timeframe.