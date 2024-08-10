Tripura’s Pride: Jishnu Dev Varma Felicitated as Telangana Governor, Recognized for Significant Contributions to State and Janjati Society

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 10, 2024: In a heartfelt civic reception held at Kharang Community Hall, Mandai in West Tripura district, Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha praised the newly appointed Governor of Telangana, Jishnu Dev Varma for his substantial contributions to the overall development of Tripura and the Janjati society. The event, organized by the state government on Saturday, marked a historic moment as Dev Varma became the first ‘Bhoomiputra’ from Tripura to hold the esteemed position of Governor.

Chief Minister Dr. Saha expressed immense pride, stating, “Jishnu Dev Varma’s appointment as Governor is a moment of great honor for the people of Tripura. He is not only a seasoned politician but also a poet, writer, and artist whose creative vision has greatly influenced the socio-cultural landscape of our state.” Dr. Saha emphasized that Dev Varma’s leadership and innovative approach have played a pivotal role in shaping the state’s development, particularly in the realm of rural administration.

Jishnu Dev Varma, a member of Tripura’s royal family, has had a distinguished career, previously serving as the Deputy Chief Minister from 2018 to 2023. During his tenure, he handled portfolios including finance, panchayat, rural development, and science and technology. His leadership in implementing the Bio Village 2.0 project garnered national attention, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauding the initiative in his Mann Ki Baat program on October 30, 2022. Furthermore, under Dev Varma’s guidance, the state successfully established Vigyan Gram, a Science Village in Agartala, aimed at fostering scientific awareness among the youth.

“His multifaceted contributions in both the administrative and cultural fields have enriched our state,” Dr. Saha added, highlighting Dev Varma’s influential role in the development of the arts and his dedication to promoting cultural heritage. His efforts in sports were also acknowledged, particularly his leadership in the Badminton Association of India.

The event also saw the presence of several key figures, including Assembly Deputy Speaker Ram Prasad Pal, Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, and Industries and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma, among others. The Chief Minister presented Governor Jishnu Dev Varma with a memento as a token of appreciation for his service to the state.

In his acceptance speech, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma expressed his gratitude to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for entrusting him with this significant responsibility. He also thanked Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, acknowledging that his appointment was made possible under Saha’s leadership. “I go to Telangana as a representative of Tripura, not just as Jishnu Dev Varma,” he remarked, symbolically wearing Tripura’s traditional Risa during his swearing-in ceremony.

Governor Dev Varma’s appointment marks a new chapter in the relationship between Tripura and Telangana, with Dev Varma pledging to serve as an ambassador for his home state. The event concluded with a sense of pride and hope for the future, as Tripura’s own son embarks on his new role as the constitutional head of Telangana.