Sikkim: Pakyong District Undertakes Nasha Mukta Bharat Abhiyan Pledge

NET Web Desk

Pakyong, August 12: In a bid to combat substance abuse and promote a drug-free society, Agawane Rohan Ramesh, DC Pakyong, administered the Nasha Mukta Bharat Abhiyan (NMBA) pledge at the District Administrative Centre premises today.

The Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan is a nationwide initiative aimed at eradicating drug addiction across the country, creating awareness about the dangers of substance abuse, especially among youth, and encouraging individuals and communities to take an active role in the fight against drugs.

The NMBA pledge was also undertaken at various offices across the district, reinforcing the collective commitment to creating a drug-free society.