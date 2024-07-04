Arunachal CM Khandu Inaugurates FIFA Standard Artificial Turf Football Ground In Tawang

NET Web Desk

In a landmark event, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated a state-of-the-art FIFA standard artificial turf football ground at the Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso High Altitude Stadium in Tawang today.

The occasion was graced by distinguished guests including MLAs Namgey Tsering and Tseten Chombay, former MLA Tsering Tashi, and 190 Mountain Brigade Commander Brigadier VS Rajput.

The inauguration ceremony featured an exciting inaugural match between Monyul FC and MLA XI, marking the beginning of a new chapter for sports in the region.

The new stadium, which also includes a running track, aims to fuel the passion of sports enthusiasts and nurture local talent.

The Tawang Olympic Association will manage the new facility, ensuring its full potential is unlocked for the benefit of the community.

This initiative is part of a broader effort to foster a vibrant sports culture across the state.

Earlier this year, similar astro turf projects were completed in ten other districts, while imilar astro turf projects have been initiated in other districts of Arunachal.

As the state continues to invest in such projects, the future looks bright for sports enthusiasts in Arunachal Pradesh, with more facilities planned to support and nurture athletic talent across the region.