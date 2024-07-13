Tripura BJP Holds Extended Executive Meeting; CM Dr Manik Saha Urges Unity and Discipline Ahead of Panchayat Elections

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 13, 2024: Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Saturday emphasized the importance of unity and order as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gears up for the upcoming three-tier panchayat elections.

Addressing party leaders at the extended state executive meeting, Dr. Saha called for ensuring the victory of all BJP candidates and stressed the pivotal role of party workers in advancing developmental projects initiated by both state and central governments.

“The success of our candidates in the panchayat polls is paramount,” Dr. Saha stated. He urged party members to raise public awareness about various government initiatives aimed at public welfare, highlighting that such efforts must reach grassroots levels. “Our party’s philosophy has always been intertwined with the people,” he remarked, underscoring the need for close connections between party functionaries and constituents.

The Chief Minister further asserted that showcasing developmental work is essential for fostering trust and engagement among the electorate. “We must present all our initiatives aimed at public welfare transparently and timely,” he noted.

Dr. Saha also issued a stern warning against any form of violence or disorder during the electoral process, stating, “Such incidents will not be tolerated in any way.” He stressed the importance of maintaining discipline within the party to ensure ongoing electoral success. “Our activities must reflect the core philosophy of the Bharatiya Janata Party,” he added.

The meeting was attended by BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and North East Coordinator Sambit Patra, two Lok Sabha MPs Biplab Kumar Deb and Kriti Singh Debbarma among other legislators and party leaders.