Tripura MLA Ranjit Debbarma Urges CA of Bangladesh Interim Government for Immediate Security Measures of Religious Minorities

Agartala, August 12, 2024: Tripura’s MLA of 24-Ramchandraghat assembly constituency Ranjit Debbarma on Monday wrote a letter to the Chief Advisor of the interim government of Bangladesh. The letter to be delivered through the Assistant High Commission of Bangladesh in Agartala, calls for immediate security arrangements for the victimized religious minorities, including the Indigenous People of the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT).

The letter was prompted by the recent demolition of the historic 135-year-old “Bir Chandra Public Library” in Kandirpar, Comilla, Bangladesh. This library, established by Maharaja Bir Chandra Manikya of the then Kingdom of Tripura, was a symbol of cultural heritage. Debbarma expressed his deep concern over the incident, stating, “The destruction of this historic library is a shameful episode for a nation like Bangladesh.”

In his two-page letter, Debbarma highlighted the ongoing violence in Bangladesh, which he attributed to anti-social elements protesting against “Quota Reservation” for the families of “Mukti Yudha” (Freedom Fighters). He detailed the heinous incidents targeting religious minorities, including Hindus, Buddhists, and Christians. “The religious minority people are completely insecure in the whole country, which is very much painful and heart-breaking,” Debbarma wrote. He described the dire conditions faced by these communities, who are left without food, drink, security, and shelter.

Debbarma’s letter also emphasized the plight of the Indigenous People in the CHT districts of Khagrachari, Rangamati, and Bandarban, as well as in Habiganj and Maulavibazar. He reported numerous incidents of arson, looting, and assaults on women. “The altitude of torture on the poor villagers and minority Indigenous people has reached such a high peak that they are compelled to urge to sacrifice their lives rather than go back to their own villages in Bangladesh,” he stated.

In his concluding remarks, Debbarma made an earnest request for immediate security arrangements for the victimized religious minorities and Indigenous people. He urged the Bangladeshi government to prioritize the safety of these communities to prevent the expansion of violence beyond Bangladesh’s borders.

Debbarma’s letter is a poignant reminder of the ongoing struggles faced by religious minorities and Indigenous people in Bangladesh. His call for action underscores the need for international attention and intervention to ensure the safety and dignity of these vulnerable communities.