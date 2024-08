NET Web Desk

Imphal, Aug 13: The Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) commemorated the 133rd Patriots Day at Congress Bhawan on BT Road, Imphal.

The event was attended by prominent leaders including CLP leader and former Chief Minister Biren, CWC member Gaikhangam, Deputy CLP leader K. Ranjit, MPCC Treasurer Th. Lokeshwar, and MLA Surjakumar Okram.

Alongside office bearers and members of various frontal and cell organizations, the leaders paid tribute to the brave forefathers who fought for the freedom.