Sikkim: BRO Organizes Multiple Events In A Run Up To 78th Independence Day

Gangtok, Aug 13: In the run-up to the 78th Independence Day celebrations, 758 BRTF of Project Swastik has organized multiple events to spread awareness and motivate the youth towards nation-building.

On August 12, a painting competition was held at Govt Secondary School on the theme “EK PED MAA KE NAAM” (One Tree in Mother’s Name), with over 250 students and teachers participating. The event aimed to promote environmental awareness and motivate students to take action. Winners were awarded prizes for their innovative paintings and messages.

On August 13, a 5-kilometer “Tiranga Run” was organized from Tashi View Point to Chandmari, with over 200 BRO personnel participating. The event aimed to spread the message of nationalism and encourage youths to join the defense forces and contribute to the nation. The first ten finishers were awarded medals.

These events demonstrate 758 BRTF’s commitment to nation-building and motivating the civil population, particularly the youth, to contribute to society and the nation.