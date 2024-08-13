Sikkim Finance And Accounts Service Association Holds Successfully General Body Meeting

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, August 13: The Sikkim Finance and Accounts Service Association held its General Body Meeting, marking a significant occasion with the presence of esteemed guests and member participation.

Pamin Lepcha, Hon’ble Advisor, Social Justice and Welfare Department, and Women and Child Welfare Department, attended as the Chief Guest, while V. B. Pathak, Chief Secretary, graced the event as the Guest of Honour.

The association bid farewell to 40 retiring members, acknowledging their contributions, and welcomed 56 new members, signifying the association’s growth and strengthening commitment to financial management and public service.

The Old Executive Committee was dissolved, and a new Executive Committee was formed, with Tsetan Dorjee Bhutia as the newly elected President. The General Body approved the expansion of the executive body, adding three new members.

The new executive body congratulated the Chief Minister on his recent electoral mandate and pledged to work towards his visionary goals for the state.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to the association’s objectives, with the new executive body pledging to work diligently for the betterment of the association and its members.