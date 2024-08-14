Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Nagaland’s Bendangwati Ao Honored With Medal For Meritorious Service On Independence Day

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Aug 14: Deputy Superintendent of Police Bendangwati Ao has been awarded the prestigious Medal for Meritorious Service on the occasion of Independence Day this year. Ao is the sole officer from Nagaland to receive this recognition.

The award is part of the national honors conferred on 1,037 personnel from Police, Fire, Home Guard, Civil Defence, and Correctional Services for their gallantry and service. The Medal for Meritorious Service is a testament to Ao’s dedication and commitment to public service.

This prestigious recognition highlights Ao’s outstanding contributions to maintaining law and order, ensuring public safety, and upholding the highest standards of professionalism in the police force.

