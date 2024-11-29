FolkTea Festival Conclave To Address Critical Issues Facing Assam’s Tea Industry

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Nov 29: A conclave will be held on Friday in Biswanath district as part of the 4th FolkTea Festival to discuss the critical challenges facing Assam’s tea industry. The event will bring together tea growers, industry leaders, and policymakers to address pressing issues such as climate change, rising temperatures, pest management, and the need for income diversification.

Mrinal Talukdar, the festival organizer, highlighted that Small Tea Growers (STGs), who account for 55% of Assam’s tea production, have been significantly impacted by climate change. Rising temperatures and unpredictable rainfall are disrupting production cycles, leading to lower yields and reduced quality. The conclave aims to explore solutions to safeguard the future of Assam’s tea industry, which remains a vital component of the state’s economy.